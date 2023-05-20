“Alabama shooting”: 1 Dead and 3 Injured in Shooting at Alabama Birthday Party

Posted on May 20, 2023

A shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama left one person dead and three injured. Police responded to calls about multiple people being shot and arrived to find one injured woman and three injured men. One of the men was pronounced dead and the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet arrested any suspects.

News Source : Ray Richard

