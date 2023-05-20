Alabama shooting.: Alabama Birthday Party Shooting Leaves 1 Dead and 3 Injured

One person has died and three have been injured after a shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday night. The shooting took place at around 10 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the scene after several people were reported to have been shot. The group was “having a birthday and a party” when an unknown suspect approached them and started shooting, according to Deputy Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald. No one is in custody and authorities have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

