Alabama shooting: Alabama Birthday Party Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured, According to Police – WSB-TV Channel 2

Alabama shooting: Alabama Birthday Party Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured, According to Police – WSB-TV Channel 2

Posted on May 20, 2023

One man has died and two others were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama. Police were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. on Friday night and found a woman and three men injured. The three men were shot and one died from his injuries at the hospital. Police say no suspect is in custody yet.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

1. Alabama Shooting
2. Birthday Party Shooting
3. Police Investigation
4. Gun Violence
5. Criminal Activity

Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *