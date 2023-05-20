Alabama shooting: Alabama Birthday Party Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured, According to Police – WSB-TV Channel 2

One man has died and two others were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama. Police were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. on Friday night and found a woman and three men injured. The three men were shot and one died from his injuries at the hospital. Police say no suspect is in custody yet.
