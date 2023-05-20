Alabama Shooting: One Fatality and Three Injuries in Shooting Incident at Alabama Birthday Gathering – Obituary of Roshode Davidson

A shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama, has left one person dead and three others injured. Police responded to a report of multiple people being shot at the party, where they found an adult female injured outside an apartment and three adult males inside who had been struck by gunfire. The victims were taken to local hospitals, where one man died. The group was celebrating a birthday when an unknown suspect began firing shots at the party. No one has been arrested.

