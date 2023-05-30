Alabama White Sauce Recipe: Recipe for Traditional Tangy Alabama White Sauce

Classic Tangy Alabama White Sauce Recipe

Alabama white sauce is a unique and tangy sauce that is native to the state of Alabama. It is a mayonnaise-based sauce that is commonly used as a dip or a marinade for chicken. This sauce is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences.

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, and lemon juice. Add in the sugar, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and paprika. Whisk until well combined. Cover the bowl and refrigerate the sauce for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together. Use the sauce as a dip for chicken or as a marinade for grilling.

Variations

There are a few variations of Alabama white sauce that you can try:

Spicy Alabama White Sauce

To make a spicier version of Alabama white sauce, simply add more cayenne pepper or hot sauce to the recipe.

Sweet Alabama White Sauce

If you prefer a sweeter sauce, add more sugar to the recipe. You can also try using honey instead of sugar for a more natural sweetness.

Garlic Alabama White Sauce

For a garlic flavor, add minced garlic to the recipe. You can also use garlic powder if you don’t have fresh garlic on hand.

Uses for Alabama White Sauce

Alabama white sauce is a versatile sauce that can be used in a variety of ways:

As a Dip

Alabama white sauce is commonly used as a dip for chicken. Simply grill or bake chicken and serve with the sauce on the side.

As a Marinade

You can also use Alabama white sauce as a marinade for chicken. Coat the chicken in the sauce and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least an hour before grilling.

As a Sauce for Burgers

Alabama white sauce can also be used as a sauce for burgers. Simply spread the sauce on the bun before adding the burger and toppings.

As a Salad Dressing

Alabama white sauce can also be used as a salad dressing. Simply thin the sauce with a little bit of milk or water and use it to dress your favorite salad.

Conclusion

Alabama white sauce is a tangy and delicious sauce that is easy to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a versatile sauce that can be used in a variety of ways. Try out different variations of the recipe to find your perfect flavor.

