Alabama Woman Jermiera Ivory Fowler Found Burned and Shot to Death After Facebook Marketplace Purchase

Jermiera Ivory Fowler victim : Alabama Woman Jermiera Ivory Fowler Found Dead and Burned After Making Facebook Marketplace Purchase

A woman from Alabama, Jermiera Ivory Fowler, was reported missing after she went to make a purchase on Facebook Marketplace. Her body was found burning at the end of a deserted road. The fire was put out by the Birmingham Fire Rescue, and the police noticed signs of trauma on her body. After examining her body, it was discovered that she had been shot before being set on fire. A neighbor reported seeing flames rising from the vicinity, and when he went to investigate, he found Fowler’s body burning. Fowler’s car was found elsewhere, and it is unknown whether she had made the purchase before her death. The police have not made any arrests yet and are treating the case as a homicide.

Alabama Woman Found Dead After Going To Make Facebook Marketplace Purchase

News Source : Hollywood Unlocked

