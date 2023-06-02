Alabama woman Jermiera Ivory Fowler found dead after Facebook Marketplace meetup

Jermiera Ivory Fowler victim name : Alabama woman Jermiera Ivory Fowler found burned to death after Facebook Marketplace meetup

Police in Birmingham, Alabama have reported that the burned body of Jermiera Ivory Fowler, a 31-year-old woman, was discovered on Thursday night after she failed to return home from a Facebook Marketplace meeting. Fowler had reportedly informed her family that she was going to meet someone to make a purchase on Wednesday afternoon. However, authorities have revealed that Fowler had been shot to death before being set on fire, and have suggested that the cause of her death may not be solely linked to the Facebook Marketplace meetup. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

News Source : https://www.wtap.com

