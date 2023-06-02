Alabama woman Jermiera Ivory Fowler found shot and burned after Facebook Marketplace meetup

Jermiera Ivory Fowler : Alabama woman Jermiera Ivory Fowler found dead after Facebook Marketplace meetup

According to police, a woman from Alabama, Jermiera Ivory Fowler, was found dead on Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meeting. Fowler had informed her family that she was going to make a purchase through the platform, but did not specify the exact location. When she did not come home, her family alerted the authorities. The police were later called to a location where they found Fowler’s burned body. She had been shot and set on fire. The police have recovered Fowler’s vehicle and are investigating whether her death is related to the Facebook Marketplace sale. However, they have uncovered additional information that suggests the case might not be solely related to the platform. As of Friday afternoon, the police have not identified any persons of interest.

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

Burned body Woman missing from Facebook Marketplace Online meetup safety Facebook Marketplace risks Social media safety precautions