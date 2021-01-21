Aladino DiNardo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Aladino DiNardo has Died.

Aladino DiNardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

Cece Marsala 10h · Life is too short. Don’t waste an opportunity to let those in your life know how much they mean to you. Still trying to believe you’re gone right now. Lost too many people in the last year. I’m already missing your smile and hearing you ask me how I’m doing, I’m so happy I got to make the memories I have of you. Missing you Aladino DiNardo rest easy

Tributes

Ryan Storer

Rest In Peace Aladino DiNardo. He was a father, a friend to many, my first coach, a role model and a mentor. He had a smile that would light up a room. If it wasn’t for Dino I’m not sure I would be where I am today. You will be missed brother. My condolences to his family and Raymont Edmonds.

Carmen Mercurio

To my main man and one of my greenfield brothers Aladino DiNardo ( I call him YENO ) you will be loved and missed everyday 🇮🇹! I’m from south side ! But these guys treat me like I’m one of their own since day 1 .

Ray Steelwheels Silva

I’m never going to stop Aladino DiNardo never you hear me u kept telling me how proud you were of my lifestyle changes i made, we were going to try to get me right for mr. Olympia wheeler class 2021 was going to be a year of were we going to show a lot of people what we had in the works… you would literally pick me up to go workout u were the only people who would come get me for lunches n dinner you were Southside Dino to most but you were Dino the bambino the biggest cheerleader for Steelwheels u motivated me the little DMs i would send u “yo so how u go about building bigger traps…” u made it cool to be a fitness junkie / meathead with style now who I’m going talk to when @johngeiger_ drops fire, who’s going make sure @wgd6788 is in shape “u bling will” bro i been crying for hours now but i just want the world to know u were more than Southside Dino U took men with disabilities and made them feel like Hercules me n Cj can attest to this I’m so blessed and honored to have crossed paths with u again I’m never stopping my fitness journey now I gotta find a new cheerleader though.