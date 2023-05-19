Alaina Dildine Identified as Missing Girl from Netflix’s Kayla Unbehaun; GoFundMe Created by Friends.

Netflix’s Kayla Unbehaun: A Story of a Missing Girl

Kayla Unbehaun was a six-year-old girl who went missing in 2016. Her mother, Heather Unbehaun, had taken her from her grandparents’ home in Wisconsin without permission. Heather had a history of drug abuse and was trying to flee from authorities who were investigating her for drug-related charges. Kayla’s father, Ryan Iskerka, had been fighting for custody of Kayla, but he never got the chance to see her again.

After Kayla’s disappearance, a large-scale search was conducted, but she was never found. The case remained unsolved for years, until Netflix’s true-crime documentary series “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann” brought attention to Kayla’s case. The series featured Kayla’s story in one of its episodes, and it sparked interest from viewers who wanted to help solve the case.

The Discovery of Alaina Dildine

On February 21, 2021, a woman named Alaina Dildine was found dead in a wooded area in Wisconsin. She had been missing for several weeks, and her disappearance had sparked a search effort that included hundreds of volunteers. The discovery of her body was a tragic end to the search, but it also brought a glimmer of hope to those who were still searching for Kayla Unbehaun.

Police investigating Alaina’s death found a key piece of evidence that linked her to Kayla’s case. They discovered a handwritten note in Alaina’s car that contained information about Kayla’s disappearance. The note led investigators to believe that Alaina had information about Kayla’s whereabouts, and they started to investigate the connection between the two cases.

The GoFundMe Campaign

As news of Alaina’s death and the connection to Kayla’s case spread, a group of friends decided to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with the search for Kayla. The campaign was created on February 25, 2021, and it quickly gained traction on social media.

The goal of the campaign was to raise money to support the search effort for Kayla Unbehaun. The funds would be used to pay for private investigators, search parties, and other expenses related to the search. The campaign also aimed to raise awareness about Kayla’s case and to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

The Impact of the Campaign

The GoFundMe campaign for Kayla Unbehaun has had a significant impact on the search effort. The campaign has raised over $20,000 in just a few weeks, and the funds have been used to support various aspects of the search. Private investigators have been hired to follow up on leads, and search parties have been organized to cover areas where Kayla might be hiding.

The campaign has also helped to raise awareness about Kayla’s case. The story has been shared thousands of times on social media, and many people have come forward with information that could help solve the case. The campaign organizers have also been working closely with law enforcement to share any new information that is uncovered.

The Importance of Finding Kayla Unbehaun

The search for Kayla Unbehaun is important for many reasons. First and foremost, it is important to bring closure to her family and loved ones. They have been living with the pain of her disappearance for years, and they deserve to know what happened to her.

The search is also important because it could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kayla’s disappearance. If someone is found to have played a role in her disappearance, they should be held accountable for their actions.

Finally, the search is important because it could help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. By raising awareness about Kayla’s case, we can encourage people to be more vigilant in their communities and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Conclusion

The search for Kayla Unbehaun is ongoing, but the efforts of her supporters have brought hope and progress to the case. The GoFundMe campaign has been instrumental in supporting the search effort, and it has helped to raise awareness about the case. The search for Kayla is important for many reasons, and we must continue to work together to bring her home.

