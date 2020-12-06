Alamin Mohammed Death -Dead : Alamin Mohammed from Mombasa has Died .

Alamin Mohammed from Mombasa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Sen.Moses Wetang’ula @Wetangulam It’s yet another shock and tragedy to our Fk party for loosing our long serving NEC member Alamin Mohammed from Mombasa after a short illness. My condolences to the family. He was a steadfast member who leaves an indelible mark in the party. RIP

