Alamin Mohammed Death -Dead : Alamin Mohammed from Mombasa has Died .

It's yet another shock and tragedy to our Fk party for loosing our long serving NEC member Alamin Mohammed from Mombasa after a short illness. My condolences to the family. He was a steadfast member who leaves an indelible mark in the party. RIP
— Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) December 6, 2020
