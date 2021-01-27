Alan Ashcroft Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lion #387, Alan Ashcroft has Died .

Alan Ashcroft Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lion #387, Alan Ashcroft has Died .

Lion #387, Alan Ashcroft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

British & Irish Lions @lionsofficial We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Lion #387, Alan Ashcroft. Neddy, as Alan was affectionately known, made 18 appearances for the Lions, scoring 2 tries on the 1959 Tour. He will be sorely missed.

