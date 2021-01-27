Alan Ashcroft Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lion #387, Alan Ashcroft has Died .

Lion #387, Alan Ashcroft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Lion #387, Alan Ashcroft. Neddy, as Alan was affectionately known, made 18 appearances for the Lions, scoring 2 tries on the 1959 Tour. He will be sorely missed. — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 27, 2021

