Alan Boyd Death – Dead :Alan Boyd Obituary :Alan Boyd, LBJ’s inaugural secretary of the US Dept. of Transportation, has passed away.

October 20, 2020
0 Comment

Alan Boyd has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

Alan Boyd, LBJ's inaugural secretary of the US Dept. of Transportation, has passed away. Amazingly, his great-grandfather designed the first horse-drawn streetcar on rails in the US. RIP to a man who clearly had transportation in his blood.

