Alan Boyd Death – Dead :Alan Boyd Obituary :Alan Boyd, LBJ’s inaugural secretary of the US Dept. of Transportation, has passed away.
Alan Boyd has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.
“David Zipper on Twitter: “Alan Boyd, LBJ’s inaugural secretary of the US Dept. of Transportation, has passed away. Amazingly, his great-grandfather designed the first horse-drawn streetcar on rails in the US. RIP to a man who clearly had transportation in his blood.”
Tributes
@SafeRoadsNow expresses our condolences to the family of Alan Boyd, the nation’s first Secretary of Transportation and auto safety pioneer, shown here with former NHTSA Administrator Joan Claybrook. He put the people’s safety first. pic.twitter.com/3Nkwi5nrLS
— Advocates (@SafeRoadsNow) October 19, 2020
Alan Boyd, LBJ's inaugural secretary of the US Dept. of Transportation, has passed away.
Amazingly, his great-grandfather designed the first horse-drawn streetcar on rails in the US. RIP to a man who clearly had transportation in his blood.https://t.co/lHL9zydWgX
— David Zipper (@DavidZipper) October 19, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.