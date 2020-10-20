Alan Boyd Death – Dead :Alan Boyd Obituary :Alan Boyd, LBJ’s inaugural secretary of the US Dept. of Transportation, has passed away.

Alan Boyd has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

“David Zipper on Twitter: “Alan Boyd, LBJ’s inaugural secretary of the US Dept. of Transportation, has passed away. Amazingly, his great-grandfather designed the first horse-drawn streetcar on rails in the US. RIP to a man who clearly had transportation in his blood.”

Tributes

@SafeRoadsNow expresses our condolences to the family of Alan Boyd, the nation’s first Secretary of Transportation and auto safety pioneer, shown here with former NHTSA Administrator Joan Claybrook. He put the people’s safety first. pic.twitter.com/3Nkwi5nrLS — Advocates (@SafeRoadsNow) October 19, 2020

Alan Boyd, LBJ's inaugural secretary of the US Dept. of Transportation, has passed away. Amazingly, his great-grandfather designed the first horse-drawn streetcar on rails in the US. RIP to a man who clearly had transportation in his blood.https://t.co/lHL9zydWgX — David Zipper (@DavidZipper) October 19, 2020