By | January 27, 2021
Alan Dimick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alan Dimick, M.D has Died .

Alan Dimick, M.D has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Selwyn M. Vickers @DrVickersUAB I am sad to hear of the passing of Alan Dimick, M.D., who established the UAB Burn Unit in 1970 & directed it until 1997. He pioneered trauma response at UAB, trained first responders, and implemented innovative training programs. Read about his legacy:

