Alan Dimick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alan Dimick, M.D has Died .
Alan Dimick, M.D has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I am sad to hear of the passing of Alan Dimick, M.D., who established the UAB Burn Unit in 1970 & directed it until 1997. He pioneered trauma response at UAB, trained first responders, and implemented innovative training programs.
Read about his legacy:https://t.co/cOGuIxOGCV
— Selwyn M. Vickers (@DrVickersUAB) January 27, 2021
Selwyn M. Vickers @DrVickersUAB I am sad to hear of the passing of Alan Dimick, M.D., who established the UAB Burn Unit in 1970 & directed it until 1997. He pioneered trauma response at UAB, trained first responders, and implemented innovative training programs. Read about his legacy:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.