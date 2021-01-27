Alan Dimick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alan Dimick, M.D has Died .

Alan Dimick, M.D has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I am sad to hear of the passing of Alan Dimick, M.D., who established the UAB Burn Unit in 1970 & directed it until 1997. He pioneered trauma response at UAB, trained first responders, and implemented innovative training programs. Read about his legacy:https://t.co/cOGuIxOGCV — Selwyn M. Vickers (@DrVickersUAB) January 27, 2021

