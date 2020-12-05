Alan Gustaitis Death -Dead-Obituaries : Alan Gustaitis, 47, missing since 12.02.2020, Aurora Illinois, HAS been found dead..

By | December 5, 2020
Alan Gustaitis Death –Dead-Obituaries : Alan Gustaitis, 47, missing since 12.02.2020, Aurora Illinois, HAS been found dead..

Alan Gustaitis has died, according to a statement posted online on December 2.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Heartbreaking UPDATE…
💔💔💔
Per Chicago Sun-Times..
Alan Gustaitis, 47, missing since 12.02.2020, Aurora Illinois, HAS been found as an angel.
Our deepest condolences and prayers are with his family…
Chicago Missing, Cold Cases, and Unsolved
📌 NOTE: Whenever ANY law enforcement agency states someone has been “located”, it’s NOT always a positive outcome.
Aurora PD stated “located”, which can imply several outcomes.
Chicago Sun-Times released an update stating he was found deceased.
Our prayers are with the family…

