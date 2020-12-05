Alan Gustaitis Death –Dead-Obituaries : Alan Gustaitis, 47, missing since 12.02.2020, Aurora Illinois, HAS been found dead..
Alan Gustaitis has died, according to a statement posted online on December 2. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Heartbreaking UPDATE…
Per Chicago Sun-Times..
Alan Gustaitis, 47, missing since 12.02.2020, Aurora Illinois, HAS been found as an angel.
Our deepest condolences and prayers are with his family…
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
NOTE: Whenever ANY law enforcement agency states someone has been “located”, it’s NOT always a positive outcome.
Aurora PD stated “located”, which can imply several outcomes.
Chicago Sun-Times released an update stating he was found deceased.
Our prayers are with the family…
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.