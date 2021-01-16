Alan Hart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alan Hart has Died .
Alan Hart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Saddened to hear of the death of Alan Hart, my former #Grandstand editor and the man who helped guide me through the transition from professional @Arsenal goalkeeper to @BBCSport presenter
— Bob Wilson (@BobWilsonBWSC) January 16, 2021
