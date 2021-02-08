Alan Lerwill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alan Lerwill has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Alan Lerwill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
Very sad news to hear that @FelstedPE @FelstedSport @FelstedSchool @stockshouse Alan Lerwill has passed away. An inspiration to so many pupils and athletes. To teach and maintain an international career is an amazing achievement. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/a5x6We7qTV
— Director of Felsted Sport (@dirfelstedsport) February 7, 2021
