Alan Lightowlers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alan Lightowlers has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Lightowlers, former company secretary and board member @HalifaxPanthers for many years. He was the man who gave me my first job at Thrum Hall and who was a big influence on my career. My thoughts are with his family. RIPRead More —————————————————————————————

