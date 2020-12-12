Alan Loasby Death -Dead – Obituary : Alan Loasby has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
Alan Loasby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Totternhoe Football Club @Tottsfc We are sad too hear of the passing of local great, and long time supporter Alan Loasby. R.I.P from all here at totternhoe and condolences to the family.

