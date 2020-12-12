Alan Loasby Death -Dead – Obituary : Alan Loasby has Died .
Alan Loasby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
We are sad too hear of the passing of local great, and long time supporter Alan Loasby.
R.I.P from all here at totternhoe and condolences to the family.
— Totternhoe Football Club (@Tottsfc) December 11, 2020
