Alan Lorenz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alan Lorenz has Died.

Alan Lorenz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Adina Plesa 1d · Today a legend’s soul left the physical world and his love and support will always be with us. I was telling him my guardian angel in Herbalife, well, that continues…@alanlorenzofficial when i read it tears went out of my soul. i always felt his presence since he first time came to me on an international stage. i was just a millionaire team member and his words still are with me. By his words he made me feel like the most successful person in the whole room and I was not, and that s how he was treating people. He will live forever in my heart. During pandemic times he called me few times just to check on me and Maria. And in all my hard moments he was at the other end of the phone…His soul was bigger than any interest money or whatever. Souls like his are always with us just like the soul of Mark hughes the founder of Herbalife. I have no words to express the feeling that I will not meet him at an event but I know as always he will always be in my soul. Love and Fare Well Alan! Remember his favorite song to enter the stage…are we humans or are we dancers… #alanlorenz #rip