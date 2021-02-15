Alan Lorenz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alan Lorenz has Died.

By | February 15, 2021
0 Comment

Alan Lorenz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alan Lorenz has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021

Alan Lorenz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Adina Plesa 1d  · Today a legend’s soul left the physical world and his love and support will always be with us. I was telling him my guardian angel in Herbalife, well, that continues…@alanlorenzofficial when i read it tears went out of my soul. i always felt his presence since he first time came to me on an international stage. i was just a millionaire team member and his words still are with me. By his words he made me feel like the most successful person in the whole room and I was not, and that s how he was treating people. He will live forever in my heart. During pandemic times he called me few times just to check on me and Maria. And in all my hard moments he was at the other end of the phone…His soul was bigger than any interest money or whatever. Souls like his are always with us just like the soul of Mark hughes the founder of Herbalife. I have no words to express the feeling that I will not meet him at an event but I know as always he will always be in my soul. Love and Fare Well Alan! Remember his favorite song to enter the stage…are we humans or are we dancers… #alanlorenz #rip

Source: Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. 
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.