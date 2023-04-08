Alan Parsons Project Guitarist Dies at 69 after Dementia Battle.

Ian Bairnson, the guitarist for Kate Bush and Alan Parsons Project, has passed away at the age of 69 after a “challenging” battle with dementia.

Ian Bairnson, Kate Bush’s guitarist and former member of The Alan Parsons Project, has sadly passed away at the age of 69 after a challenging battle with dementia. Ian was a renowned musician and made his mark on the music industry by performing on Kate Bush’s 1978 hit single, Wuthering Heights. Despite the song’s popularity, Ian apparently wasn’t actually a fan of the famed solo. In a post shared by his heartbroken wife, Leila, she confirmed that Ian had died following a long and challenging battle with dementia. She also thanked medical professionals for their efforts during these challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia. Ian was originally from Lerwick, a town in Scotland’s Shetland Islands.

Musical Legacy

Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever. Ian also played a part in The Alan Parsons Project from 1975 to 1990.

Leila’s Tribute

Leila shared a photo to Instagram, writing: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I let you know that my loving husband Ian Bairnson has passed away on Friday 7th April. Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for, and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of ‘Blue Blue Sky’. Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever.”

Grateful for Support

In Leila’s post, revealing her husband’s death, she also thanked the doctors and nurses at Frimley Park Hospital, the managers and carers at Lynwood Care Home, and their families and close friends for the love and support they provided throughout Ian’s challenging years of battling dementia.

Ian Bairnson’s death is a great loss to the music industry and his contributions to the world of music will undoubtedly be missed.