Alan Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : BikeTO advocate Alan Wayne Scott has Died .
BikeTO advocate Alan Wayne Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It's with deep sadness to announce legendary #BikeTO advocate Alan Wayne Scott (@HOOFandCYCLE) has died. From food as fuel to Darcy Allan Sheppard, his tenacity & dedication will be sorely missed by many. Here's an interview I did with him in 2016. #TOpoli https://t.co/EXxrZVKLgP
— Robert "Locked Down" Zaichkowski (@RZaichkowski) January 28, 2021
