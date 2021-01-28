Alan Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : BikeTO advocate Alan Wayne Scott has Died .

By | January 28, 2021
0 Comment

Alan Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : BikeTO advocate Alan Wayne Scott has Died .

BikeTO advocate Alan Wayne Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Robert “Locked Down” Zaichkowski @RZaichkowski It’s with deep sadness to announce legendary #BikeTO advocate Alan Wayne Scott ( @HOOFandCYCLE ) has died. From food as fuel to Darcy Allan Sheppard, his tenacity & dedication will be sorely missed by many. Here’s an interview I did with him in 2016. #TOpoli http://twowheeledpolitics.ca/2016/06/listening-to-legend.html

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.