“Alan Wake 2 Oh Deer Diner Thermos”: Remedy Entertainment and Airam Reveal Limited Edition Alan Wake 2 Oh Deer Diner Thermos

Remedy Entertainment and Airam Collaborate on Limited Edition Alan Wake 2 Thermos Bottle

Remedy Entertainment, in collaboration with Finnish lighting company Airam, has revealed a limited edition item inspired by the beloved video game series Alan Wake. The Oh Deer Diner thermos bottle, part of the highly anticipated launch of Alan Wake 2, combines Finnish design, storytelling, and everyday quality. The thermos is set to be released in September 2023, coinciding with the launch of the game.

The Oh Deer Diner Thermos Bottle

The Oh Deer Diner thermos is a result of the collaboration between Alan Wake 2 and Airam, and marks the first time Airam’s classic thermos has partnered with another brand. Inspired by the popular and award-winning Alan Wake game, originally released in 2010, this story-driven action-adventure game captivated players with its unique blend of horror, atmosphere, and a memorable narrative.

Fans of the Alan Wake series will recall the thermos bottle’s significance, as players could unlock an achievement by finding 100 hidden thermos bottles in the original game. In the sequel, Alan Wake 2, the thermos plays an even more crucial role.

Celebrating Finnish Design Sensibilities

Remedy’s Communications Director, Thomas Puha, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The thermos bottle has become a notorious little detail that has achieved cult status among the Alan Wake player community. This got us excited about the idea of creating an authentic Oh Deer Diner thermos for our fans.”

The collaboration between Remedy and Airam celebrates Finnish design sensibilities. Remedy values Finnish design, and the iconic Airam thermos bottle represents that tradition. The goal of the collaboration was to transform the thermos bottle from the game into a physical, high-quality extension of the gaming experience for fans.

A Piece of Finnish History

The limited edition Oh Deer Diner thermos faithfully replicates the light blue patinated thermos bottle featured in the Alan Wake video game series. It retains Airam’s traditional 0.45-liter bottle design with a high-quality glass interior. Airam’s red thermos bottles have been an integral part of Finnish daily life for decades, and this collaboration pays homage to their timeless appeal.

Production of Airam’s thermos bottles began in Helsinki in the 1930s, utilizing vacuum technology similar to that employed in incandescent light bulbs. Although Airam has since transitioned to producing LED and smart lighting solutions, their iconic thermos remains a beloved and trusted product in Finland.

Availability

The Oh Deer Diner thermos, produced in collaboration with Alan Wake 2, will be available as a limited-edition item from select retailers starting in September 2023. Finnish customers can purchase the Alan Wake 2 X Airam collaboration thermos from retailers such as K-Citymarket, Prisma, Kärkkäinen, Verkkokauppa.com, VPD Pelikauppa, Pick N Pay, and Eurohamsteri. Fans of the game and collectors alike will have the opportunity to own this unique piece inspired by the Alan Wake series, blending gaming culture with Finnish design and craftsmanship.

