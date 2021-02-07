Alastair King Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alastair King, former admin head at CPAS has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Alastair King, former admin head at CPAS has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Sad to hear of the passing of Alastair King, former admin head at CPAS. Taught me the expression ‘Why should I bother to remember it if I’ve written it down.’ RIP
— Steve Tilley (@s1eve) February 7, 2021
