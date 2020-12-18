Albert de la Chapelle Death -Dead – Obituary : Albert de la Chapelle has Died .
Albert de la Chapelle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Albert de la Chapelle, PhD, MD, a giant in the field of human cancer genetics. On behalf of the entire James family, we express our condolences to the doctor’s loved ones during this difficult time.
— The James (@OSUCCC_James) December 18, 2020
