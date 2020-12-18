Albert de la Chapelle Death -Dead – Obituary : Albert de la Chapelle has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Albert de la Chapelle Death -Dead – Obituary : Albert de la Chapelle has Died .

Albert de la Chapelle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

The James @OSUCCC_James With great sadness, we announce the passing of Albert de la Chapelle, PhD, MD, a giant in the field of human cancer genetics. On behalf of the entire James family, we express our condolences to the doctor’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.