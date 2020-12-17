Albert Griffiths Death -Obituary – Dead : Albert Griffiths (The Gladiators) has Died .

Albert Griffiths (The Gladiators) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Today, Wednesday December 16th 2020, Albert Griffiths, founding member of The Gladiators Band Official, moved to… Posted by World Reggae Music on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Fyah Mummah Jahmby Koikai 14 hrs · Sad to learn of Albert Griffiths (The Gladiators) passing. That’s one of my favorite reggae groups and Jah works is a song that always gave me so much inspiration. Looks is deceiving, Reggae to the bone and many other tracks. Rest in perfect peace.

Tributes

Mark Williamson shared a link.

RiP Albert Griffiths 15-12-2020

The Gladiators are a Jamaican roots reggae band, most popular during the 1970s. The core was Albert Griffiths (guitarist and singer, born 1945, deceased December 15, 2020),[1] Clinton Fearon (bassist and singer) and Gallimore Sutherland (rhythm guitar and singer). The two most famous albums are Trenchtown Mix Up (1976) and Proverbial Reggae (1978) with songs such as “Hearsay”, “Jah Works”, “Dreadlocks the Time is Now”. “Mix Up”, “Music Makers from Jamaica”, and “Soul Rebel” – a song written by The Wailers. Gladiators also cooperated with the toaster U-Roy.

Wílly’s

Your music will live on forever Rest in power

Ephanz Nyaga

May his soul rest in eternal peace

Lucas Ralik Mac Were

Waa so close to my heart,rip

Moses G Muhuri

His voice is a killer one R.I.P Papa

Bundi Didi

Shine on yr way rasta

Eng Mike Ndalason

Phangs of hell, my favourite. RIP legend.

Mutyree Charly Koome

Shine on your way Ras but your songs will nvah fade

Vitalis Nelly

RIP

Michael Rabura

Go well Albert.On a day like this next year, Mummah kindly organise a tribute reggae patty for this fallen hero.