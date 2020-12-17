Albert Griffiths Death -Obituary – Dead : Albert Griffiths (The Gladiators) has Died .
Albert Griffiths (The Gladiators) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Today, Wednesday December 16th 2020, Albert Griffiths, founding member of The Gladiators Band Official, moved to…
Posted by World Reggae Music on Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Fyah Mummah Jahmby Koikai 14 hrs · Sad to learn of Albert Griffiths (The Gladiators) passing. That’s one of my favorite reggae groups and Jah works is a song that always gave me so much inspiration. Looks is deceiving, Reggae to the bone and many other tracks. Rest in perfect peace.
Source: (20+) Fyah Mummah Jahmby Koikai | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Mark Williamson shared a link.
RiP Albert Griffiths 15-12-2020
The Gladiators are a Jamaican roots reggae band, most popular during the 1970s. The core was Albert Griffiths (guitarist and singer, born 1945, deceased December 15, 2020),[1] Clinton Fearon (bassist and singer) and Gallimore Sutherland (rhythm guitar and singer). The two most famous albums are Trenchtown Mix Up (1976) and Proverbial Reggae (1978) with songs such as “Hearsay”, “Jah Works”, “Dreadlocks the Time is Now”. “Mix Up”, “Music Makers from Jamaica”, and “Soul Rebel” – a song written by The Wailers. Gladiators also cooperated with the toaster U-Roy.
Wílly’s
Your music will live on forever Rest in power
Ephanz Nyaga
May his soul rest in eternal peace
Lucas Ralik Mac Were
Waa so close to my heart,rip
Moses G Muhuri
His voice is a killer one R.I.P Papa
Bundi Didi
Shine on yr way rasta
Eng Mike Ndalason
Phangs of hell, my favourite. RIP legend.
Mutyree Charly Koome
Shine on your way Ras but your songs will nvah fade
Vitalis Nelly
RIP
Michael Rabura
Go well Albert.On a day like this next year, Mummah kindly organise a tribute reggae patty for this fallen hero.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.