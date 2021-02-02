Albert Hale Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

former Navajo Nation President Albert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021. We do not know the cause of death at the moment. President Nez and Vice President Lizer offer condolences and prayers for the family of former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale pic.twitter.com/4XGw1NSEd8 — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) February 2, 2021 Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez @NNPrezNez President Nez and Vice President Lizer offer condolences and prayers for the family of former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale Navajo Nation Council wrote NAVAJO NATION COUNCIL MOURNS FORMER NAVAJO NATION PRESIDENT ALBERT HALE (02/02/2021) WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Condolences were shared by the 24th Navajo Nation Council upon learning former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale passed on Tuesday. Hale was battling the coronavirus (Covid-19) when the Navajo Nation Council heard of his condition on Friday. Hale served previously as the second president of the Navajo Nation from 1995 to 1998. "The Navajo Nation prays for the family and relatives of our leader, Hon. Albert Hale. As a former president of the Navajo Nation, he is remembered for his service and dedication to the Navajo People, which continued beyond the borders of the Nation when he was called to represent our district in the Arizona Legislature. We recognize his positive contributions to the development of numerous initiatives that have advanced the causes of Navajo People both at home and abroad," said Speaker Seth Damon. Prior to his elected offices, Hale served as Assistant Attorney General for the Navajo Nation and was special counsel to the Navajo Nation Council. Hale also served as a Judge Pro Tempore in the Laguna Tribal Court system. Hale is also known for his term as Chair of the Navajo Nation Water Rights Commission at the time of the negotiation of the San Juan River Basin Water Right Settlement Agreement. That agreement went on to be ratified by Congress after it was signed in 2005. In 2004, Hale was also appointed to serve the remaining term of an Arizona State Senate seat by former Governor Janet Napolitano. That seat was previously held by Jack Jackson, Sr. He served in the state senate until 2011. From 2011 to 2017, Hale was elected to serve in the Arizona State House of Representatives. Hale was Áshiihí, born for Tódích'íi'nii. His maternal grandparents were Hónágháahnii and his paternal grandparents were Kinya'áanii. He was born in Ganado and was raised in Klagetoh on the Navajo Nation. Hale was married to Dr. Paula Hale and leaves behind his children and grandchildren.

Anita Tsinnajinnie

Condolences to the family, Łeeyi’tóódo’ Neest’ádó’. Shizeedí, shinálíí, fly with the angels, the eagles to Heaven to meet your ancestors. You will be missed. RIP.

Darlene Pete

My condolences to the family and relatives of Albert Hale. RIP.

Terry Yazzie

My Sincere Condolences to the Family and Friends of Mr. Hale. Will always remember the many trips taken with your brother Ron Joe, now you are both in Paradise… May your Family have comfort during this time.

Liz Mosley

OMG SORRY HALE FAMILY’S WAS KIND HEARTED PERSON HAD LOTS OF RESPECT FOR HIS DINE PEOPLE MY GRANDSON NEIGHBOR RIP HONORABLE COUNCIL DELEGATE MR HALE

Leland Leonard

I’m saddened to learn about the passing of a great Navajo Nation leader. My condolence to Paula, their Children, and Relatives.

Anita Rita

Our condolences to the Hale family. Prayers for comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time.

Pamela Mott

My condolences to his family and Tribe. A very kind and courteous man toward others. Keeping Navajo Nation in prayer .

Berniece Begay

My deepest condolences to the Hale family. He was our school Student Council President at Wingate High School back in our high schools. Bless him Lord.

Wiley Begay

Sincerest condolences and prayers for healing strength comfort love and encouragement to the Hale Family

Carmalite Jean Denetclaw

So unfortunate for the NAVAJO Nation. Condolences and prayers – for the family.

Arlinda John

Condolences to friends and to his family prayers and hugs during this difficult time. RIP so sad

Wilson Mn

Our prayers & condolences from the Manycattle families to the Hale families ,we all will miss him ,rest in peace .

Colleen Yazzie

My deepest condolences to the family, community and the Navajo Nation on the passing of the Honorable Albert Hale. It is so sad and tragic that this awful disease took another life. Thank you for your service Mr. Hale to the great Navajo Nation and to the State of AZ, and for personally helping my family in our time of crisis years back. We’ll always remember and be thankful for you and your staff.

Libby Brown

Condolences to his family. Thank you for the softball field you placed at the Navajo community field. He use to be our second baseman for the Fuzzy Mtn Cubs softball team from Navajo. Back in the day.