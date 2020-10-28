Albert Long Death -Dead-Obituaries : Carolina Alum Albert Long has Died Cause of Death Unknown.
Carolina Alum Albert Long has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.
“UNC Tar Heels on Twitter: “Thoughts and prayers to the family of Carolina Alum Albert Long. The only four-sport letterman in ACC history (three football, two baseball, one basketball, one track & field), Durham native and 1955 Patterson Medal recipient. ”
Thoughts and prayers to the family of Carolina Alum Albert Long.
The only four-sport letterman in ACC history (three football, two baseball, one basketball, one track & field), Durham native and 1955 Patterson Medal recipient. pic.twitter.com/rcuTSEM3Ag
— UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) October 28, 2020
