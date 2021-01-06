Albert Roux Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chef Albert Roux OBE has Died .

Chef Albert Roux OBE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened to hear that Chef Albert Roux OBE has passed away. Truly one of the greats. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. https://t.co/NxJcQnN7li — Great British Chefs (@gbchefs) January 6, 2021

