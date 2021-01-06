Albert Schlick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @HuntleyFireDist Deputy Chief Albert W. Schlick III has Died .
@HuntleyFireDist Deputy Chief Albert W. Schlick III has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The OSFM is sad to learn about the passing of @HuntleyFireDist Deputy Chief Albert W. Schlick III. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and our brothers and sisters at the Huntley Fire Protection District. pic.twitter.com/JgOE6q5z8y
— Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal (@ILFireMarshal) January 6, 2021
