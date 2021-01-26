Alberto Arnal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alberto Arnal has Died .
Alberto Arnal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Alberto Arnal, VCF player in the sixties and Cup champion in 1967 has passed away. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/YSVPGBO1n6
— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) January 26, 2021
