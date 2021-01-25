Alberto Grimaldi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi has Died .

Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi, a key figure of the Spaghetti Western and frequent Sergio Leone collaborator, has passed away at the age of 95. He also worked with Bernardo Bertolucci, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Federico Fellini and Martin Scorsese. pic.twitter.com/cfeXEUFwvq — Cineuropa (@Cineuropa) January 25, 2021

