Alberto Grimaldi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi, a key figure of the Spaghetti Western and frequent Sergio Leone collaborator, has passed away at the age of 95. He also worked with Bernardo Bertolucci, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Federico Fellini and Martin Scorsese. pic.twitter.com/cfeXEUFwvq
