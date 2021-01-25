Alberto Grimaldi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi has Died .

By | January 25, 2021
0 Comment

Alberto Grimaldi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi has Died .

Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cineuropa @Cineuropa Italian film producer Alberto Grimaldi, a key figure of the Spaghetti Western and frequent Sergio Leone collaborator, has passed away at the age of 95. He also worked with Bernardo Bertolucci, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Federico Fellini and Martin Scorsese.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.