Albor Ruiz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Albor Ruiz has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Albor Ruiz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Very saddened by the death of @AlborRuiz – he was a great journalist who covered many of the issues that others did not. Gracias for giving our community a voice. https://t.co/tNQOpxxZIL
— Javier H. Valdés 🦋 (@javierhvaldes) February 14, 2021
Javier H. Valdés @javierhvaldes Very saddened by the death of @AlborRuiz – he was a great journalist who covered many of the issues that others did not. Gracias for giving our community a voice.
