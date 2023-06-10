Albuquerque Man Charged in Shooting Death of Former Roommate, Mark Sigler (MDC) Suspected

Mark Sigler, suspect in shooting death of former roommate. : Albuquerque man charged in shooting death of former roommate

An Albuquerque man, Mark Sigler, has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his former roommate in a park. The victim’s family has not yet been notified, and it is unclear if Sigler has an attorney. According to a police report, witnesses saw a blue van near the victim’s truck when the shooting occurred. Surveillance footage showed a man arriving at the park in the van, walking to the driver’s side of the truck, and then driving off in the van. Sigler’s other roommate told police that he had schizophrenia and would sometimes “yell at the spirits” and shoot a shotgun into the ceiling. During the investigation, police found bullet casings in Sigler’s house and arrested him.

