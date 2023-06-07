Albuquerque Police Identify Three Teenagers Killed at House Party: Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson Obituary

Obituary for Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson

The Albuquerque community is mourning the loss of two young men, Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson, who tragically lost their lives at a house party on Saturday night.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, three teenagers were killed at the party, including Marcos and Jordan. The third victim has not yet been identified.

Marcos Perez was a 17-year-old senior at Albuquerque High School. He was known for his outgoing personality and his love of sports, particularly basketball. He was a member of the school’s varsity team and had dreams of playing in college.

Jordan Johnson was also 17 years old and attended Valley High School. He was described by friends and family as a kind and generous person who always put others before himself. He was an honor student and had plans to attend college after graduation.

The loss of Marcos and Jordan has left a deep void in the Albuquerque community. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends during this difficult time.

House party shooting Teen homicide Albuquerque crime news Suspects in shooting Community mourning