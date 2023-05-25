“Albuquerque school gun lockdown” today : School Lockdown Caused by Albuquerque Man Convicted for Carrying Allegedly Stolen Gun

Man in Albuquerque found guilty for bringing purportedly stolen firearm to school, resulting in lockdown today 2023.
Frankie Esquibel has been found guilty of bringing a gun to Rio Grande High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico and assaulting a school employee. Esquibel, a former student, threatened staff and claimed to be armed, causing the school to be placed on lockdown. Law enforcement found a gun in his car that they believe was stolen from Santa Fe Police Department in 2016. Esquibel has not yet been sentenced.
News Source : Curtis Segarra
