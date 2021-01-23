Alderman Doug Hill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alderman Doug Hill has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Alderman Doug Hill, who served as Mayor of the then Fort Victoria before retiring to focus on his business and theate arts, has died. He died in Masvingo yesterday. He founded Masvingo Star and Masvingo Mirror newspapers. @tinashechirape @ForumMasvingo https://t.co/kwgp1tfwcU pic.twitter.com/jjCVZgdhcY — TellZim News (@TellZimbabwe) January 23, 2021

