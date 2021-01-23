Alderman Doug Hill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alderman Doug Hill has Died .

By | January 23, 2021
0 Comment

Alderman Doug Hill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

TellZim News @TellZimbabwe Alderman Doug Hill, who served as Mayor of the then Fort Victoria before retiring to focus on his business and theate arts, has died. He died in Masvingo yesterday. He founded Masvingo Star and Masvingo Mirror newspapers. @tinashechirape @ForumMasvingo http://tellzim.com/2021/01/alderman-doug-hill-dies.html

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

