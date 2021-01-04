Alderman Ellie McKay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alderman Ellie McKay MBE has Died .
Alderman Ellie McKay MBE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad news on the passing of long serving Alderman Ellie McKay MBE, former Mayor of North Down. Ellie served with great distinction & determination for many years and I was proud to call her a friend pic.twitter.com/N2hxBZPvLD
— Gordon Dunne MLA (@GordonDunneMLA) January 4, 2021
