AldermanLeon McGuire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alderman Leon McGuire has Died .

By | January 21, 2021
0 Comment

AldermanLeon McGuire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alderman Leon McGuire has Died .

Alderman Leon McGuire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

CllrJeanie Bell @CllrJeanieBell Sad to hear that Alderman Leon McGuire passed away last night. Leon was given Honorary Alderman Status in 2015 and will be remembered with respect and fondness by all those who knew him and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.