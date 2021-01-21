AldermanLeon McGuire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alderman Leon McGuire has Died .

Alderman Leon McGuire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad to hear that Alderman Leon McGuire passed away last night. Leon was given Honorary Alderman Status in 2015 and will be remembered with respect and fondness by all those who knew him and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ynZ8xDxkyw — CllrJeanie Bell 💙 (@CllrJeanieBell) January 21, 2021

