Aldous offlane build for dealing with Gloo – SEO keyword: Aldous offlane build.: An Aldous Offlane Tutorial: Effectively Tackling Gloo with this Build!

How to Deal with Gloo Using This Build: Aldous Offlane Tutorial

Dealing with Gloo can be difficult, especially if you’re playing in the offlane. Fortunately, there are ways to counter Gloo’s abilities and win the game. In this tutorial, we’ll be discussing how to deal with Gloo using this build with Aldous in the offlane.

The Build

Before we get into the specifics of dealing with Gloo, let’s take a look at the build we’ll be using. This build is designed to give Aldous the necessary damage and survivability to take on Gloo and other enemies.

The items you’ll need for this build are:

Warrior Boots

Endless Battle

Blade of Despair

Brute Force Breastplate

Immortality

Queen’s Wings

With this build, you’ll have enough damage to take down Gloo and enough survivability to withstand his attacks. Now, let’s move on to how to deal with Gloo.

How to Deal with Gloo

Gloo is a tanky hero with a lot of crowd control abilities. He can slow your movement speed, stun you, and even trap you in a sticky ball. To deal with Gloo, you’ll need to be prepared for his attacks and know how to counter them.

Stay Mobile

Gloo’s abilities are all close-range, so staying mobile is key to avoiding his attacks. Use your mobility to dodge his abilities and stay out of range. If you can’t avoid his abilities, use your Queen’s Wings to fly away from danger.

Use Your Abilities Wisely

Aldous has a lot of burst damage, but you’ll need to use your abilities wisely to take down Gloo. Use your first ability to close the distance and stun him, then follow up with your second ability to deal damage. Make sure to use your ultimate to finish him off.

Pay Attention to Gloo’s Ultimate

Gloo’s ultimate can trap you in a sticky ball, leaving you vulnerable to his attacks. If you get trapped, use your Queen’s Wings to fly away from danger. Alternatively, you can use your Immortality to survive his attacks and then escape.

Stay Alive

Gloo is a tanky hero, so it may take some time to take him down. Make sure to stay alive and build up your damage before engaging him. Use your Brute Force Breastplate to increase your survivability and your Immortality to survive his attacks.

Conclusion

Dealing with Gloo can be difficult, but with the right build and strategy, you can take him down. Stay mobile, use your abilities wisely, pay attention to his ultimate, and stay alive. With these tips, you’ll be able to counter Gloo and win the game.

