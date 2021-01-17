Alec Elwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager has Died .

Alec Elwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager has Died .

Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service @StaffsFire It’s with great sadness that we confirm a serving firefighter has died. Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager, had been receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 and tragically passed away yesterday. @StaffsFireChief said “We’re devastated and shocked at the sudden loss of our colleague.

