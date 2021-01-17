Alec Elwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager has Died .
Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It's with great sadness that we confirm a serving firefighter has died.
Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager, had been receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 and tragically passed away yesterday.@StaffsFireChief said "We're devastated and shocked at the sudden loss of our colleague. pic.twitter.com/al0piVnAe9
— Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) January 17, 2021
