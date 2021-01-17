Alec Elwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager has Died .

It's with great sadness that we confirm a serving firefighter has died. Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager, had been receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 and tragically passed away yesterday.@StaffsFireChief said "We're devastated and shocked at the sudden loss of our colleague. pic.twitter.com/al0piVnAe9 — Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) January 17, 2021

