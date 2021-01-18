Alec Elwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : firefighter and FBU member Alec Elwell has Died .
firefighter and FBU member Alec Elwell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad news that firefighter and FBU member Alec Elwell who had contracted Covid has died. Rest in peace. https://t.co/BhgV5JrVIR
— Andrew Scattergood (@AJScattergood) January 18, 2021
Andrew Scattergood @AJScattergood Very sad news that firefighter and FBU member Alec Elwell who had contracted Covid has died. Rest in peace.
