Aled Lloyd Davies Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Headteacher, Mr Aled Lloyd Davies has Died .
former Headteacher, Mr Aled Lloyd Davies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is very sad to hear of the passing of our former Headteacher, Mr Aled Lloyd Davies. He was a tremendous leader, a talented musician and a faithful friend of the school. A tremendous loss for our Ysgol Maes Garmon family, our community and Wales. Diolch am bob dim Mr Davies
— Ysgol Maes Garmon (@MaesGarmon) January 24, 2021
Ysgol Maes Garmon @MaesGarmon It is very sad to hear of the passing of our former Headteacher, Mr Aled Lloyd Davies. He was a tremendous leader, a talented musician and a faithful friend of the school. A tremendous loss for our Ysgol Maes Garmon family, our community and Wales. Diolch am bob dim Mr Davies
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.