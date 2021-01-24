Aled Lloyd Davies Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Headteacher, Mr Aled Lloyd Davies has Died .

former Headteacher, Mr Aled Lloyd Davies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is very sad to hear of the passing of our former Headteacher, Mr Aled Lloyd Davies. He was a tremendous leader, a talented musician and a faithful friend of the school. A tremendous loss for our Ysgol Maes Garmon family, our community and Wales. Diolch am bob dim Mr Davies — Ysgol Maes Garmon (@MaesGarmon) January 24, 2021

