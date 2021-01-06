Alejandro Neri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :HDFC Alejandro Neri has Died .
Alejandro Neri has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Soccer family,
It is with great saddness to say that we've lost one of our HDFC family members. Please help in any way that you can during their time of need. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/hxBHj8r2aH
— HDFC (@HighDesertFC) January 6, 2021
