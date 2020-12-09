Alejandro Sabella Death -Dead – Obituary : Alejandro Sabella the manager who guided @Argentina to the 2014 @FIFAWorldCup final has Died. .
Alejandro Sabella the manager who guided @Argentina to the 2014 @FIFAWorldCup final has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
😢 Alejandro Sabella the manager who guided @Argentina to the 2014 @FIFAWorldCup final, has died aged 66 https://t.co/emHpohqAKu #RIPSabella
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 9, 2020
beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_AUS Alejandro Sabella the manager who guided @Argentina to the 2014 @FIFAWorldCup final, has died aged 66 https://beinsports.com/au/football/news/former-argentina-coach-sabella-dies-aged-66/1598046… #RIPSabella
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.