Aleksander Doba Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Aleksander Doba has Died.

Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C. 6h · Our sincere condolences to the family of Aleksander Doba, Poland’s most famous transatlantic kayaker, who passed away yesterday at the age of 74 while climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. Our Embassy was honored to have hosted him and his kayak as he received the award for 2015 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year. May he rest in peace.

Polish National Alliance

With sadness, we share the information about the passing of Aleksander Doba (74). The Polish famous canoeist and traveler died a ‘traveler’s death’ conquering the highest peak in Africa – Kilimanjaro. In 2016, Mr. Doba visited the PNA office. We will remember him for his passion, enthusiasm, and words:

“If 67 years young can do it, you can do it, too.” —Aleksander Doba

As Atlantic Kayaker, he won the 2015 People’s Choice Adventurer of the Year.

Marek Wencel

Tragic News from Kilimanjaro,

Legendary Polish Adventurer Aleksander Doba is gone!

Rest Peace my Inspiration!

Piotr Jan

He died doing what he loved. Wieczny odpoczynek …..

Veronica Czastkiewicz

I loved the National Geographic article, his attitude, his perseverance. The world has lost a great human! Thank you for sharing the news. RIP Mr. Doba!.