Aleksander Doba Death – Obituary : RT @nytimesworld: Aleksander Doba, a Polish adventurer who kayaked alone across the Atlantic at the age of 70, after having twic…

RT @nytimesworld: Aleksander Doba, a Polish adventurer who kayaked alone across the Atlantic at the age of 70, after having twice paddled solo across the Atlantic when he was in his 60s — has died on the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro at 74. https://nyti.ms/3bFLA4m

