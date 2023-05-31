“Alençon tourism”: 10 Compelling Reasons to Explore Alençon

Alençon Destination Normandie: A Hidden Gem for Heritage and Nature Lovers

Located in the south of the Normandy region, Alençon Destination Normandie offers a unique blend of history, culture, and nature. With its easy accessibility from major cities, such as Paris and Caen, Alençon is an ideal destination for a weekend getaway or a short trip. Here are ten reasons why Alençon should be on your travel bucket list.

A Glorious and Prosperous Past

Alençon, a former City of the Dukes, is classified as a “Remarkable Heritage Site,” and boasts unique preserved historical monuments from its golden era. The castle, the basilica, the houses, and the cobbled courtyards of the Saint-Léonard district and the Halle au Blé testify to that glorious past. Not far from Alençon, you can find vestiges of these historic times in several towns such as Saint-Denis-sur-Sarthon or La Roche-Mabile.

The Art of Lacework

Alençon lace is listed as intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO. The know-how of lacemakers has been transmitted through traditional oral and gestural teaching since the 17th century. About ten years are needed to master this exclusively handmade art. Inimitable, the Point d’Alençon is famous throughout the world for its finesse, narrow stitches, and many details. You can “unveil” it at the Museum of Fine Arts and Lace in Alençon and purchase small pieces of intricate laced art in the Tourist Office shop.

A Sanctuary City

Alençon is the birthplace of Saint Thérèse, the most famous Saint in the world, whose parents, Louis, and Zélie Martin, also lived in the city. Three saints in the same city, that’s an extremely rare occurrence! Visit her birthplace, go back in time, and let yourself be carried away by the story of this ordinary family with an extraordinary destiny.

A Charming Village

Located 15 km from Alençon, in the heart of the Alpes Mancelles, Saint-Céneri-le-Gérei is a uniquely charming village, listed as one of the Most Beautiful Villages in France, that will leave you speechless! Its chapel hidden in a meadow, its Romanesque church, and its pretty stone houses seduced many painters at the end of the 19th century. The village still hosts many artists’ studios and exhibitions today. It is also a starting point for beautiful hikes to do with family or friends.

An Enchanting Natural Setting

On the border of Maine and Normandy, contemplate the exceptional landscapes of the classified site of the Alpes Mancelles. Marked by the steep-sided valley of the Sarthe River, the site is conducive to outdoor activities such as canoeing, hiking, mountain biking, or cani-rando (dog-hiking).

Many Trails to Hike

Take advantage of the greenways and the two long-distance trails, the GR® 22 and 36, that dot the destination. For young and old, many routes are available for a day or half-day hike. To find out about all the possible circuits, get a hiking guidebook from the Alençon and Saint-Céneri-le-Gérei Tourist Offices.

Explore the Area by Bike

Pedal at your own pace while admiring breathtaking heritage and landscapes on the cycle routes of La Vélobuissonnière and La Véloscénie. Along the route, make sure to stop and admire the pretty town and village squares that will enhance your journey.

Get Active on the Circuits of the Massif d’Écouves Trail Station

In the heart of the Massif d’Écouves, starting from the Radon Trail Station, the most athletic will find several circuits of 7 to 31kms. Beginner or confirmed, set off to climb the highest point in the Normandy region: the Signal d’Écouves. It’s a nice way to reconcile activity in the heart of nature and discovery of the local heritage.

Visit Unusual Places

Take a detour to the “La belle échapée” bicycle museum and discover a place as original as it is surprising that you absolutely must not miss! Created 20 years ago by an inveterate collector, the museum brings together a unique collection in France of fabulous bicycle models, accessories, and posters of the Tour de France, from 1870 to the present day.

Gourmet Delights

Alençon and its region are full of gourmet addresses, producers, and artisans. Stroll through the markets of Alençon, it’s the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a friendly and authentic atmosphere. Book in the best restaurants of the area for the greatest pleasure of your taste buds!

In conclusion, Alençon Destination Normandie offers a unique combination of heritage, culture, and nature that will leave a lasting impression on visitors. With its easy accessibility, it’s a perfect destination for a weekend getaway or a short trip. Don’t miss the opportunity to discover this hidden gem in Normandy.

News Source : France Today

Source Link :10 Reasons to Visit Alençon/