Aleshia Armour Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Aleshia Armour, wife of Coach Mike Armour has Died .

Aleshia Armour, wife of Coach Mike Armour has Died

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @UNC_BearsFB: It is with a heavy heart we grieve the loss of one of our own. Aleshia Armour, wife of Coach Mike Armour, was a great member of our Bear Family through her loving support of the program. Our thoughts and condolences are with Coach Armour and his family. RIP Aleshia



