Alex Ayers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alex Ayers has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Alex Ayers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Elizabeth Duke 4h · 3rd person I’ve lost less than a month. I don’t even know what to say. Alex Ayers thank you for making my day better everytime I went to Starbucks, Starbucks will never be the same without you. I sure will miss that smile. I love you forever! I’ll see you again one day
